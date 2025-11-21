Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 450 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 450.

Several brokerages have commented on BARC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 525 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 400 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 405.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 359.79. The company has a market cap of £56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 223.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 430.90.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 10.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

