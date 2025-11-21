Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 414.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 414.17.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RTO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 284 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
