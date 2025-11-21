Brokerages Set UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target at $12.13

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.1250.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIGR. UBS Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 48.0% during the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 3,657,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

