Brokerages Set UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target at $12.13

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.1250.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TIGR. UBS Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
