Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.71, but opened at $9.09. Banco Comercial Portugues shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 287 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Comercial Portugues to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Comercial Portugues presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
