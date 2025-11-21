Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Down 10.5% – What’s Next?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,050,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 704,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Scandium Canada Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Scandium Canada

(Get Free Report)

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.