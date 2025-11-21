Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.58 and last traded at $161.78. Approximately 45,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 77,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Holdings Management presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 646.55%. The company had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt Schoen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.95 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,950. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy O. Mahoney bought 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,840.28. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,840.28. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,036 in the last ninety days. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

