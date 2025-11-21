Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 73.80. Approximately 4,733,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,203,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.31. The company has a market capitalization of £713.15 million, a PE ratio of 147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 EPS for the current year.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson bought 105,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £96,312.58. Also, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £268,807.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and have sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

