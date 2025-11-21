Cullinan Therapeutics’ (CGEM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 186.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research set a $26.00 price target on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. 1,080,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,446. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.07.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 626,043 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $4,194,488.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,271,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,420,966.20. The trade was a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,874,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 161,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

