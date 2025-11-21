iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.83. 27,981,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 29,407,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETHA. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

