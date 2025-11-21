Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Trading Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2025

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNCGet Free Report) shares rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264.70 and last traded at GBX 264. Approximately 842,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 336,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.50.

Concurrent Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £222.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 204.31.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The technology company reported GBX 2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Concurrent Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concurrent Technologies Plc will post 6.1015119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile



Concurrent Technologies Plc develops and manufactures high-end embedded computer products for use in a wide range of high-performance, long-life cycle applications within the telecommunications, defence, security, telemetry, scientific and aerospace markets, including applications within extremely harsh environments.

