Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 20.7% – Still a Buy?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) rose 20.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 879,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average daily volume of 174,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Trading Up 20.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

