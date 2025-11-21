JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 16.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) were down 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 659,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 86,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

JZR Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.34.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

