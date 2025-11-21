Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,065,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 848,972 shares.The stock last traded at $75.8790 and had previously closed at $76.60.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

