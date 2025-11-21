Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) & Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Critical Survey

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86 Highwoods Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 170.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Highwoods Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $933.52 million 3.24 -$2.41 billion ($1.18) -4.26 Highwoods Properties $808.28 million 3.69 $102.25 million $1.17 23.23

Highwoods Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highwoods Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -155.20% -28.80% -9.61% Highwoods Properties 15.98% 5.48% 2.13%

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Medical Properties Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

