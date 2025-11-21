Financial Survey: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) vs. Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and New Concept Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 39.23 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -30.82 New Concept Energy $153,000.00 25.86 -$20,000.00 ($0.02) -38.55

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% New Concept Energy -25.85% -0.83% -0.82%

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Concept Energy beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

