Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE). In a filing disclosed on November 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intercontinental Exchange stock on October 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 10/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) on 10/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) on 10/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) on 9/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 9/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) on 9/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 9/22/2025.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2%

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day moving average of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $1,542,780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $575,383,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 97.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,310 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

