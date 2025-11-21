Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on October 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

SAP Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.39. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $231.55 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

Institutional Trading of SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,549,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,887,727,000 after buying an additional 392,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SAP by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,992,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.9% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,325 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

