Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arista Networks stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.69. 12,632,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,414. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $293,922,634. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 193.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

