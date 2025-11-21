Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 4.3%

WPM traded down $4.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.56. 1,332,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,840. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.