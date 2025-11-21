MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MongoDB stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.4%

MDB traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,562. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $385.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.39.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,492 shares of company stock valued at $39,833,319. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

