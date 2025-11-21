Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Caterpillar stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:CAT traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $545.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Mosaic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 134,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

