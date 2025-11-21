Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $148.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,998. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,039.68. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.