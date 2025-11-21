Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.05. The company had a trading volume of 112,470,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,568,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.37, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. President Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.31.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

