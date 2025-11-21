Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 10.1%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $11.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,541,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910,076. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $153.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $3,648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 540,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,951,506.55. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,134,080 shares of company stock worth $626,549,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Zacks Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $161.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.