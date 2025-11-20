United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $483.61 and last traded at $482.84, with a volume of 183601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $471.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.58, for a total transaction of $1,898,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,695.40. This trade represents a 96.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.43, for a total transaction of $10,584,675.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 515,935 shares of company stock valued at $222,980,817. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 103.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 59,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

