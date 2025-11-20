Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.59. Citic shares last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 363 shares changing hands.

Citic Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09.

Citic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1201 per share. This represents a yield of 452.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

About Citic

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

