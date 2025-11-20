Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.60, but opened at $56.61. Arkema shares last traded at $56.67, with a volume of 5,845 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARKAY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Arkema Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arkema SA will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

