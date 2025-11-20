Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $321.25 and last traded at $324.1860, with a volume of 919870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.07.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.95 and a 200 day moving average of $365.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

