Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Trading Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.1150. 32,424,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 29,550,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Strive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $613.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 16.64.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 105.10% and a negative net margin of 996.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Strive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

