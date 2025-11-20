Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Stock Price Up 20.7% – What’s Next?

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 879,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 174,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of C$35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

