Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.73, but opened at $71.93. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 14,036 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMADY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 21.08%. Research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

