Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.9616 and last traded at $0.9660. 853,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,167,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9301.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $134,246.26. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,140.41. This trade represents a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $58,475.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 526,681 shares in the company, valued at $642,550.82. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,692 shares of company stock worth $747,340. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 323,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 237,639 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Further Reading

