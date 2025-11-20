Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Evommune Stock Down 3.0%
NYSE EVMN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,099 shares.
About Evommune
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evommune
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Evommune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evommune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.