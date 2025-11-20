Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Evommune Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE EVMN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,099 shares.

About Evommune

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions.

