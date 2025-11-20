Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.5880. Approximately 1,526,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,872,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $666.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 1,316.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

