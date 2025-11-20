McBride (LON:MCB) Trading Up 14.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.20 and last traded at GBX 127. 1,641,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 405,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McBride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £222.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.13.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end?to?end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

