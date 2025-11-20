McBride (LON:MCB) Trading Up 14.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.20 and last traded at GBX 127. 1,641,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 405,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McBride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.
Check Out Our Latest Report on McBride
McBride Price Performance
McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McBride Company Profile
With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end?to?end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McBride
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.