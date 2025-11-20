Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $205,000.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Catalyst Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 4,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.19. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Bancorp

In other news, Director Kirk E. Kleiser acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,697.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,014.09. This represents a 36.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

