CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Up 28.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. 12,959,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average session volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon lifted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

CMC Markets Price Performance

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 225 per share, with a total value of £301.50. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of £728.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 219.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.31.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.