Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph Gilliam Sells 19,340 Shares

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,940. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 790,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.81. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 68.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 5,754.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 42.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

