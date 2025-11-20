Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 350,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,408,000. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,905,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,871. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 115.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 101.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 2,989.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard BioTools currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.35.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

