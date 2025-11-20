Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 350,000 Shares

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,408,000. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $338,250.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.
- On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.
- On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.
Standard BioTools Stock Performance
Shares of Standard BioTools stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,905,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,871. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard BioTools currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAB
About Standard BioTools
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Standard BioTools
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.