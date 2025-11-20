Jon Christianson Sells 522 Shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) President Jon Christianson sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $67,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 59,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,682,858.04. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Palomar Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of PLMR traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.66. 276,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,770. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $175.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $134.40.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $65.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 210.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Palomar by 56.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.