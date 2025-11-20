Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Major Shareholder We-Inn Llc Sells 235,765 Shares

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) major shareholder We-Inn Llc sold 235,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $787,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,592,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,359,160.42. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

We-Inn Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innventure alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, We-Inn Llc sold 302,211 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $1,060,760.61.

On Tuesday, November 18th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,782 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $952,253.02.

On Wednesday, October 29th, We-Inn Llc sold 149,708 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $437,147.36.

On Monday, October 27th, We-Inn Llc sold 98,167 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $291,555.99.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, We-Inn Llc sold 436,296 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $1,313,250.96.

On Friday, October 24th, We-Inn Llc sold 263,627 shares of Innventure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $798,789.81.

On Thursday, October 23rd, We-Inn Llc sold 193,587 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $605,927.31.

On Friday, October 10th, We-Inn Llc sold 2,300 shares of Innventure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $9,016.00.

Innventure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,237. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Innventure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $195.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innventure

Innventure ( NASDAQ:INV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Innventure had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 18,877.40%.The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innventure by 937.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,074,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 2,778,036 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Innventure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innventure by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 380,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 279,648 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Innventure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Innventure by 899.9% in the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 143,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 129,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innventure

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.