Lynda Cloud Purchases 17,000 Shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Lynda Cloud purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $152,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,547.29. The trade was a 77.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Herbalife Price Performance
HLF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 2,923,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,078. The stock has a market cap of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Herbalife Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.83.
Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Herbalife
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Herbalife
About Herbalife
Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Herbalife
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.