Lynda Cloud Purchases 17,000 Shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Lynda Cloud purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $152,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,547.29. The trade was a 77.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HLF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.63. 2,923,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,078. The stock has a market cap of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Herbalife Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 4,406.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

