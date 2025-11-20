PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Trading Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.6390. Approximately 411,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 711,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

PACS Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. PACS Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACS Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACS Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in PACS Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in PACS Group in the third quarter worth about $11,904,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

