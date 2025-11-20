Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Trading 2.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 10,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 271,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kestra Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kestra Medical Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Down 3.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Kestra Medical Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

