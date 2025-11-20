Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $28.0550, with a volume of 63232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

AVNT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.57 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 89.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $50,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,767,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 440.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,337,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after buying an additional 1,089,744 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $37,160,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Avient by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 564,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

