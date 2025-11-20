Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.86 and last traded at C$41.59, with a volume of 11695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.47.

SCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.23. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

