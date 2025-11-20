Financial Survey: SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) and Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SUNation Energy and Texas Pacific Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Texas Pacific Land 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and Texas Pacific Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% Texas Pacific Land 62.16% 39.47% 35.65%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $60.07 million 0.06 -$15.85 million ($109.97) -0.01 Texas Pacific Land $772.40 million 26.30 $453.96 million $20.70 42.70

This table compares SUNation Energy and Texas Pacific Land”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Texas Pacific Land has higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy. SUNation Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Pacific Land has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land beats SUNation Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land, and oil and gas royalty interest in West Texas. This segment also engages in easements, such as transporting oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility, and subsurface wellbore easements. In addition, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche, sand, and other material, as well as sells land. The Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds produced water royalties. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

