Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 517,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 234,153 shares.The stock last traded at $42.3450 and had previously closed at $42.83.

Several analysts have commented on SRDX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Surmodics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Surmodics by 60.0% during the first quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

