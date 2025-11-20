Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Up 12% – Here’s What Happened

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $15.22. 799,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,234,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Diginex presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Diginex Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diginex

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Diginex by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Diginex during the third quarter valued at $230,000.

Diginex Company Profile

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Featured Articles

