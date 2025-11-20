Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 27,374 shares.The stock last traded at C$14.15 and had previously closed at C$14.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Bandai Namco to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bandai Namco Trading Down 3.6%

About Bandai Namco

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.40.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

